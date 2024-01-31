Gayle King Stopped Dating A Man After He Asked Her for $4,000 To Help Him Pay His Child Support

In a recent episode interview, Gayle King expressed she doesn’t like a man who asks her for money while they’re on a date. While acknowledging her own financial well-being, King noted how some men feel intimidated by her success, leading to an unfortunate trend of competing with her rather than focusing on shared values and humor.

Sharing a personal dating experience, King recounted an incident where a man she was excited about, after two months of dating, asked her for a loan of $4,000. Despite his successful career and a six-figure income, he explained the funds were needed for a child support issue and furniture payments. Although the man repaid the loan promptly, King admitted feeling “crushed” by the request, and it ultimately altered her feelings towards him, changing the dynamic of their relationship.

This anecdote serves as a reminder of the complexities that can arise in relationships, emphasizing the significance of open communication, trust, and shared values. While financial stability may not be an issue, the incident underscores the impact such requests can have on the dynamics of a relationship. King’s candid sharing sheds light on the challenges individuals may face in navigating romantic connections, highlighting the importance of respect and consideration in such situations.

“I’m not looking for somebody to compete. You want somebody who has a sense of humor. Who’s very secure. Who’s not, well, intimidated by whatever all of this is.” – Gayle King

“When I said, you know, ‘Could I ask what it’s for?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ It was for a child support issue and to pay a payment on some furniture.” – Gayle King