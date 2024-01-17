R. Kelly claims he was unaware of $10.5 Million Lawsuit because he cant Read Beyond Grade-School Level

R. Kelly is claiming he was oblivious to a significant legal development in an Aug. 2023 ruling that resulted in six women being awarded $10.5 million over alleged threats, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the screening of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer argues that had he been aware of the lawsuit, he would have actively contested it. He cites being inundated with many legal matters and changing his legal representation as factors that likely caused this particular lawsuit to go unnoticed.

In an intriguing twist, R. Kelly asserts in the court documents that he “cannot read or understand words beyond that of a grade schooler.” Consequently, he relies heavily on his legal team to interpret and explain the legal implications of the matters he faces. This unusual claim adds a layer of complexity to his defense strategy.

The lawsuit in question alleges that R. Kelly, along with his then-manager Donnell Russell, engaged in making repeated threats aimed at silencing the six women who appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. The threats extended to legal action against both the women and the producers of the documentary series. Notably, the lawsuit contends that a New York City screening in December 2018 was abruptly shut down after someone on R. Kelly’s team allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the venue.

In a notable development, R. Kelly now argues in the recent court documents that Donnell Russell never served as his manager. Instead, he places the blame squarely on Russell, asserting that if any threats were made that led to the halted screening, it was Russell acting on his own motivations. Russell, in a separate legal proceeding, received a one-year sentence related to the lawsuit.

R. Kelly, already sentenced in 2022 to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, now faces an additional 20 years behind bars for a child sex crimes charge. The complexity of his legal battles continues to unfold, with the singer employing unique defenses and positioning the blame on others involved in the allegations.

