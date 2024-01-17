Lil Nas X Issues Apology Amid Criticism For ‘J Christ’ Single: ‘I’m Not An Evil Demon Guy

In response to criticisms surrounding his latest single “J Christ,” Lil Nas X took to X on Monday to address the controversy and clarify his intentions.

The rapper faced backlash, particularly from figures like Grammy-winning Gospel artist and rapper Lecrae, who disapproved of the promotion and visuals associated with the single and its corresponding music video. Lil Nas X became a focal point of criticism after sharing a TikTok video where he consumed communion bread and wine from a chalice, dressed as Jesus.

In a lengthy video, Lil Nas X acknowledged the controversy, expressing regret for the TikTok and clarifying that he did not intend it as a form of cannibalism. He apologized for any offense caused, emphasizing that his goal was to “lighten the mood” and not to harm or mock religious values. Lil Nas X asserted his purpose on Earth is to bring people closer together and promote love, denying any malicious intent or desire to undermine anyone’s beliefs.

“I did not mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak. But I do apologize for that. I will say I’m sorry for that. That was overboard,” Nas said. “I didn’t mean to mock. This wasn’t a ‘Fuck you to you people. Fuck you to the Christians.’ It was not that. It was ‘I’m back like Jesus,’”

The visually striking “J Christ” video traverses various Biblical scenes, concluding with Lil Nas X portraying Noah, constructing an ark, and embarking on a journey after the great flood. The video ends with a “to be continued” note, hinting at future developments. Lil Nas X is gearing up to release a new album, following his debut LP “Montero.”

Infused with LGBTQ and religious imagery, “J Christ” follows the provocative style seen in Lil Nas X’s earlier videos like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want.” Fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming album to see if these themes will persist throughout the entire record.