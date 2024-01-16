50 Cent Trolls Diddy for Skipping 2024 Grammys

Despite facing accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women, Diddy’s Grammy nomination has not been revoked. However, a representative for Diddy informed The Hollywood Reporter that he has chosen to abstain from attending this year’s ceremony.

In recent months, several women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Diddy. The first among them was his former partner of 10 years, Cassie Ventura, who filed a significant lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and prolonged abuse. Surprisingly, the suit was swiftly settled within less than 24 hours.

Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent took to Instagram to poke fun at Diddy for skipping the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album. Diddy, facing sexual assault lawsuits, declined the invitation. 50 Cent commented on the situation, suggesting Diddy should attend with a playful caption, “Wait puff, I think you should go,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Diddy’s Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for “The Love Album: Off the Grid” marks his first since winning Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2004 with “Shake Ya Tailfeather” alongside Nelly and Murphy Lee.