50 Cent Trolls Diddy for Skipping 2024 Grammys

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams's Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece Of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
Be The Mane Attraction: 6 Black Girl Hair Trends That Will Turn Heads In 2024
-
‘Confessions Part 2’ Named ‘Best R&B Song In the 21st Century’ By Rolling Stone Magazine