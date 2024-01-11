Listen Live
Brawl Breaks Out After Jewish Students Tried To Stop Authorities From Filling A Secret Tunnel Inside A NYC Synagogue

Published on January 11, 2024

Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

Source: Anadolu / Getty

On Monday night, chaos erupted inside a New York City synagogue as a group of students took drastic measures to prevent the filling in of a secret tunnel.

The incident unfolded at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Responding to a call, the New York Police Department arrived after a group unlawfully entered the building by damaging a wall, as reported by an NYPD spokesperson.

The group’s intention was to obstruct construction crews from sealing the tunnel, according to reports from the Jewish publication Forward. Viral videos on social media capture individuals tearing down wood paneling on a synagogue wall, with some standing or sitting in the space behind, apparently attempting to prevent the tunnel’s closure with cement. Other footage shows clashes with officers and the overturning of wooden furniture in the building.

In response to the incident, a cement truck had been brought in earlier that day to repair the walls. However, these efforts were disrupted by the extremists who breached the synagogue wall, vandalizing the sanctuary in a bid to preserve their unauthorized access. The individuals involved have been arrested, and the building is now closed pending a structural safety review, according to a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
