Cheetah Sisters: Quinta Brunson & Ayo Edebiri Keep The Cheetah Girls Alive In Viral Red Carpet Video

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri are our favorite red carpet pair. The two were filmed singing a classic Disney song from The Cheetah Girls on the Golden Globes red carpet. The viral video is sure to make you smile. Check it out inside.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and actress Brunson has made her mark in TV as a comedic genius. She has also done a great job of spotlighting other amazing Black talent with her hit ABC family series. Some of the talent she’s highlighted includes the award-winning Edebiri, who was featured as a recurring character in “Abbott Elementary” last season. Edebiri portrays the sister of Brunson’s character Janine as Ayesha Teagues. At the time, she lives in Denver after moving there to get away from their mother.

Since their instant chemistry on the show, it seems the pair has formed an organic friendship offscreen. On the Golden Globes red carpet, the two were spotted hyping each other up yet again. The hosts yelled, “Oh there’s your sister. Your sister’s there.” As the two shared in a warm embrace to where Brunson says, “Oh wait something snapped,” referring to the back of Edebiri’s dress.

One of the red carpet correspondents began a little banter by singing a song from The Color Purple, saying “Sisters!” To which, these two totally diverted to the popular The Cheetah Girls song, “Cheetah Sisters.”

We just love their relationship. It’s beautiful to witness Black women in entertainment, rooting each other on.

Check out the viral clip of Quinta and Ayo below:

