Black Family ‘Scared’ After Car Painted With N-Word Over Alleged Parking Spot

A Black family in California is terrified after finding their car painted with racial slurs and vandalized for the third time in two years.

MORE: Black Folklore In Video Season 2 Ep 6: The Haunting Of Rosewood

According to KTLA, San Pedro native, Reginald Scott says his red Ford Mustang was vandalized between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The suspect spray painted a large message on the side of Scott’s car that read, “Merry Christmas N-Word.”

“I couldn’t believe this happened to me in San Pedro,” Scott told KTLA.

The suspects also painted Swastikas on the bumper of the vehicle and the tires were also slashed.

“It’s just wrong because they flattened the tires, they damaged it,” Paul Frias, the victim’s neighbor said. “It’s just something you don’t want to see every day because ‘What if that could’ve been my vehicle?’”

Reginald Scott also told the publication that the vandalism could have been retaliation for parking in front of a neighbor’s house.

“Even if you’re parked where you’re not supposed to be, I don’t think that gives you the right to spray paint somebody’s car and call them a racial slur,” Scott’s son told KTLA. “That’s hurtful.”

This isn’t the first time Scott’s car has been vandalized in the neighborhood and his family is terrified that things could continue to escalate. Scott told KTLA that he’s been targeted twice before by vandals, including someone setting his truck on fire two years ago.

He also told a story from Halloween about getting his tires cut once before.

“[They] “cut my truck tires and sprayed some stuff all over it to where I think, ‘They’re starting to up it and we’re starting to get scared being around here,” said Scott.

Scott’s wife worries that vandals could get bolder and says she’s very concerned for their children’s safety.

“She doesn’t want the doors to be unlocked,” Scott said. “She’s pretty much on high alert.”

Scott has filed a police report in hopes that police will catch the suspects. In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe to help repair the damages to his vehicle and help the family cope during this stressful time.

Click here if you would like to support.

