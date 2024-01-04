Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, NY.-– Court filings from a lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy case were unsealed Wednesday and list the names of roughly 150 people previously redacted from a suit against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The names of several prominent figures appear in the unsealed documents, including: Former Presidents’ Clinton and Trump; along with Magician David Copperfield, Michael Jackson, Law professor Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew and former French modeling agent, Jean Luc Brunel. Last month, Judge Preska ordered most of the material listed under the pseudonym “J.Doe” be released after January 1st.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The court issued an order early this week extending the anonymity of two of the Does.

Related Links: Bill Clinton Mentioned 50 Times in Court Papers Related to Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Investigation

Related Links: Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To Sue Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Allegations, Social Media Reacts

The post What Was in the Epstein Documents appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Was in the Epstein Documents was originally published on wibc.com