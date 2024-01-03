The First Black ‘Bachelorette’, Rachel Lindsay, Is Getting Divorced

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rachel Lindsay, the first Black ‘Bachelorette,’ may be facing a divorce as her husband, Bryan Abasolo, has filed for divorce and is seeking spousal support after four years of marriage. Abasolo claims they have been living separately since December 31, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for the split.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The couple, who met on Season 13 of the popular reality dating show, tied the knot in 2019 in Cancun, Mexico, following Lindsay’s choice from a pool of 30 suitors. Lindsay, now a well-known podcaster and TV personality, has emphasized the need for privacy in their relationship during a December interview with The Viall Files, emphasizing their commitment to keeping certain aspects of their lives private since their time on The Bachelorette.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she said.