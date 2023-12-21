Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Now Claims Previous Statements About Murder Were for “Entertainment”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis, a suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder, is now claiming he fabricated his previous accounts of the rapper’s 1996 death.

In the bail application obtained by The U.S. Sun, Keefe stated that he discussed Tupac’s shooting for entertainment purposes and because he noticed other people profiting from the case, mentioning Suge as someone who could support his claim of innocence.

Davis faced arrest in September after making claims about his alleged involvement in the Las Vegas killing through videos and a supposed self-written book. In his memoir and various interviews, Davis openly confessed to playing a significant role in Tupac’s murder, with authorities describing him as a “shot caller” involved in orchestrating the rapper’s death.

On Thursday, attorneys representing Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis filed a motion seeking his release on his own recognizance pending trial. If release on recognizance is not possible, they have requested the court to set a “reasonable bail” not exceeding $100,000. Davis has been denied bail since his arrest in September.

The motion reads, “Duane should not be denied bail in this case. It cannot be said that the proof is evident and the presumption great that Duane is guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Shakur.”

The judge scheduled a hearing for January 2 to address the terms of Davis’s bail and the potential for his release.