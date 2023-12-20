Taraji P. Henson Contemplates Leaving Acting Due To Pay Disparities

While on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show to discuss her role in the movie-musical adaptation of The Color Purple, the Empire actress became emotional as she discussed the harsh realities of the entertainment industry’s pay disparities, expressing her frustration over the persistent issue of unequal pay in Hollywood.

Despite her Oscar nomination, Golden Globe win, and multiple NAACP Image Awards, the ongoing issue of pay disparities in Hollywood is unfortunately causing Taraji P. Henson to reconsider her future in the industry.

As she struggled to hold back tears, Taraji stated, “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired.”

In the past, Taraji has openly discussed Tyler Perry being the first studio head to pay her what she deserved. She recalled during a conversation with “The Real” co-hosts Loni Love and Garvelle Beauvis that Perry promptly met her asking price of $500,000. This occurred during her roles in “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” and “The Family That Preys,” where she starred alongside Sanaa Lathan.

“I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to,” she continued. “The math ain’t mathin’. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do; we don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid.” -Taraji P. Henson.

Taraji tearfully shared her sentiments, expressing fatigue over the recurring pattern where, despite breaking barriers and achieving success, she finds herself at the bottom during renegotiations, as if her accomplishments are disregarded.

