Grand Jury Clears Sergeant, Greg Capers, Who Shot Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy

A grand jury in Mississippi has concluded that there was no criminal conduct by the officer who shot and injured an 11-year-old Aderrien Murry

at his home after Aderrien had called authorities for help. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that her office will not pursue further action against Sgt. Greg Capers, the officer involved in the shooting of Aderrien.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the completion of her office’s review into the May 20 incident involving Sgt—Greg. The findings were presented to the grand jury in Sunflower County, Mississippi, on Wednesday, resulting in their decision.

“In light of the grand jury’s decision, no further criminal action will be taken by this Office in this matter,” stated Fitch.

Carlos Moore, the attorney representing Aderrien Murry’s family, expressed disagreement with the grand jury’s decision, asserting that the shooting was unjustified. Moore affirmed his commitment to pursuing the case despite the outcome.

The announcement followed a press conference held by Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, and her attorney, Carlos Moore, in Grenada, Mississippi, where they urged the City of Indianola to release body-cam footage of the incident. Nakala Murry had viewed the footage a week before the press conference, seven months after the shooting. Carlos Moore issued a statement in response to the grand jury’s decision today.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family, and we will persist in our efforts to ensure accountability through the civil legal process,” Moore said in a statement to NPR.

Capers’ attorney, Michael Carr, said in an interview with the Mississippi Free Press today that he believed the grand jury made the right decision.

“From Officer Capers’ standpoint, we’re glad the grand jury met and followed the law as applied to the evidence that was before them. I believe they reached the right result.” -Michael Carr.