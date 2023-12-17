Listen Live
Lil Wayne Lights Up Baltimore At Winter Fest 2023

Published on December 17, 2023

Lil Wayne At Winter Fest 2023 In Baltimore, Maryland

Source: R1 Digital / @airiel_sharice

The goat himself hit the stage at Winter Fest 2023 and turned the whole city up!

The headline performance was one for the books and the best way to close out an already epic night!

If you weren’t in the building, you missed something great, but we have you covered!

CHECK OUT THE PERFORMANCE BELOW:

Everything You Missed At 92Q’s Winter Fest 2023! [Photos & Videos]

 

Baltimore Lil Wayne winter fest 2023

