Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail

Young Thug’s YSL RICO case has taken another turn after his co-defendant was harmed in jail.

According to Natalie Ammons of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Young Slime Life member Shannon Stillwell was stabbed while being held in the Fulton County jail.

“I’m obviously very concerned about my client, and I’m gathering information at this time,” Stillwell’s attorney Max Schardt said, according to CNN.

The violent act led to Judge Ural Glanville announcing on Monday that court would be canceled for the rest of the day as they assess the situation.

Among the RICO charges that Young Thug also faces, Stillwell is facing eight charges — for all of which he’s pled not guilty– including two murder charges and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The 31-year-old reportedly got into a fight with fellow inmate Willie Brown, and while it’s still not clear what the motive was, Stillwell was “stabbed multiple times by Brown” and is currently in stable condition. For his part in the jailhouse fight, Brown’s been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items.

Judge Glanville wasn’t clear Monday on when the trial would resume, but now he’s decided to just put it on hold until after the holiday season.

“Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had medical issues, and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you,” Judge Glanville informed the jury, motes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the court’s plan was originally, I’m going to recess you for the holidays today.”

The jury will return on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. for more witness testimony.

For the RICO charges and two gun charges, Young Thug could reportedly be facing up to 120 years in prison.

Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail was originally published on cassiuslife.com