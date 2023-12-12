The Black Man With Folding Chair In Alabama Riverfront Brawl, Reggie Bernard Ray, Won’t Face Jail Time

Reggie Bernard Ray, the individual who garnered attention for brandishing a folding chair in the infamous Alabama Riverfront brawl, has successfully avoided jail time.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to court records reviewed by TMZ, Ray entered a conditional guilty plea on Monday, and, in exchange, he will have to complete 50 hours of community service and a 90-day suspended sentence.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Five individuals now face charges in connection with the brawl that unfolded as the Harriott II riverboat was attempting to dock.

The remaining four individuals facing charges are Zachery Shipman, Allen Todd, Richard Roberts, and Mary Todd.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Based on reports from Insider, a GoFundMe campaign established earlier this year raised over $275,000 to cover Ray’s legal fees.

In a widely circulated video earlier this year, Reggie Bernard Ray gained notoriety for intervening in defense of a co-captain of a nearby riverboat. The altercation unfolded as a group of white men’s boat obstructed the riverboat’s docking, sparking a heated confrontation. Taking a stand for the Black man, Ray swung a folding chair at one of the white men, igniting a large-scale brawl. The incident rapidly captured public attention, spawning numerous memes and merchandise centered around Ray’s involvement.