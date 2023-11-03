North Carolina Legend Roy Williams Reflects on Friend, Mentor Bobby Knight

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The passing of Indiana basketball legend Bobby Knight has brought out people from all corners of the country who remember the fiery coach’s legacy and memory. From past players like Mike Woodson, Steve Alford, Jarrad Odle and Tom Geyer crediting Knight for molding them into the men they became to former and current coaches telling stories of what Knight meant for the game of basketball.

One of those former coaches, Hall of Fame coach and North Carolina legend Roy Williams, joined the show on Friday to discuss his friendship with Knight. Other topics were his relationship with both Knight and Dean Smith, those epic showdowns between the Tar Heels and Hoosiers, the infamous “season on the brink” time period and a ton of stories and moments he shared with Knight throughout the years of their friendship.

It was as engaging and entertaining of an interview as you could hope for and one that we personally, could have listened to for hours. For the full interview, click the link below.

