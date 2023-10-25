At Least 10 People Dead in Mass Shooting in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — Reports say at least ten people are dead after a mass shooting in Maine.
Police say dozens more are injured and they are searching for the shooter in the city of Lewiston, which is just north of Freeport. Police have released an image of a man with what appears to be an assault rifle. Reports say he opened fire at a bar, and a recreational center, and possibly a third location.
Maine State Police posted “Please stay off the streets and allow law enforcement to diffuse the situation.
