Hundreds Dead After Hospital Hit in Gaza

GAZA — Hundreds are dead, with many more wounded, after a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza Tuesday.

The strike at the Al Ahli hospital has killed at least 500 people so far. Israel has also been working to shut off food and water supplies to the region, further impacting civilians in the area.

Palestinian militant group Hamas immediately blamed Israel for the strike, but Israel now says it was not responsible. In fact, the Middle Eastern country is arguing that a Palestinian rocket fell short, damaging one of its own hospitals.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening: “The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.” — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 17, 2023

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel Wednesday, followed by a meeting in Jordan. He and other world leaders and organizations have been expressing their concerns about the ongoing war.

On Wednesday, I’ll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. I’ll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians’ right to self-determination. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

Following news of the hospital getting hit, the World Health Organization Tweeted a message in which they said, “Health care must be actively protected and never targeted.”

WHO statement on attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital and reported large-scale casualties WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. The hospital was operational, with patients, health and care givers, and internally displaced people… pic.twitter.com/iduiD0pA3q — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 17, 2023

Israel and Palestine have historically disagreed over land ownership and control of the city of Jerusalem. Learn more about the recent war here.

