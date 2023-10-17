Listen Live
Hundreds Dead After Hospital Hit in Gaza

Published on October 17, 2023

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Source: MAHMUD HAMS / Getty

GAZA — Hundreds are dead, with many more wounded, after a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza Tuesday.

The strike at the Al Ahli hospital has killed at least 500 people so far. Israel has also been working to shut off food and water supplies to the region, further impacting civilians in the area.

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Source: MAHMUD HAMS / Getty

Palestinian militant group Hamas immediately blamed Israel for the strike, but Israel now says it was not responsible. In fact, the Middle Eastern country is arguing that a Palestinian rocket fell short, damaging one of its own hospitals.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel Wednesday, followed by a meeting in Jordan. He and other world leaders and organizations have been expressing their concerns about the ongoing war.

Following news of the hospital getting hit, the World Health Organization Tweeted a message in which they said, “Health care must be actively protected and never targeted.”

Israel and Palestine have historically disagreed over land ownership and control of the city of Jerusalem. Learn more about the recent war here.

Israeli attacks continue on the 11th day in Gaza

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Hundreds Dead After Hospital Hit in Gaza  was originally published on wibc.com

Gaza War

