Black Tony Can’t Come Until His Heart Is “Fixed” [VIDEO]

As Gary with the Tea would say, the prayer warriors are being solicited! Black Tony called in to let us know that he can’t come in until his heart is “fixed” by Dr. Collier. Apparently, it went out early this morning as hasn’t been working since. If he can round up $1,500 for the procedure, there might be hope!
CLICK to hear the full call:
