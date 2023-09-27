Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is doing more than getting, ahem, serviced on Italian water taxis. The Chicago rapper and producer is reportedly working on a new solo album, and this news comes amid a leak of the sequel to his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Kanye West is working on his 11th solo studio album and sources confirm to the outlet that Ye is in good spirits as he pieces together the body of work. So far, much isn’t known about the project but the anticipation is certainly brewing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a now-deleted post from the Reddit group ThroughTheWire, the sequel to 2019’s Jesus Is King, known as the “Dr. Dre Version,” was leaked in full as seen on HipHopDX. The album was shown to have 15 tracks with expected features from the likes of Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and Travis Scott along with curveballs such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and A$AP Ferg among others.

The album featured remixed versions of songs present on the previously released Jesus Is King with Dr. Dre’s remixing touches. There are also new tracks such as “This Is The Glory,” “Blood Of The Lamb,” “L.A. Monster, and “Our King.”

Just before Jesus Is King dropped on Christmas Day in 2019, Kanye West shared on Twitter in November 2019 that he and Dr. Dre were working on the sequel album. Portions of the project made their way online with a song titled “Up From The Ashes” from the project later getting added to the deluxe version of DONDA.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jesus Is King 2 was leaked on September 25 and, as expected, isn’t difficult to locate for those savvy at using search engines and the like.

—

Photo: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West Working On New Solo LP, ‘Jesus Is King 2’ Leaks was originally published on hiphopwired.com