Eminem Aims Cease-And-Desist Letter At GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican Party presidential candidate, will no longer be able to play the music from one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated stars while on the campaign trail. Eminem, via the BMI organization, filed a cease-and-desist letter towards Ramaswamy over the track “Lose Yourself,” who says he will comply but not without taking a swipe at the veteran rapper.

Daily Mail exclusively reports that BMI informed Ramaswamy’s campaign office of Eminem’s desire to no longer license the song for use during his run for the White House.

The outlet adds that the letter from BMI was dated August 23 which said they “received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions (the “Eminem Works”) and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement.”

Ramaswamy was seen rapping a version of “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair and, as per BMI’s request on behalf of the rapper born Marshall Mathers III, he will no longer have the rights to do so.

Ramaswamy, 38, has emerged of late as an outspoken candidate full of quips and soundbites and is the youngest candidate among the presidential hopefuls that include the likes of Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The businessman made an appearance on MSNBC and fired back at Eminem over the “Lose Yourself” cease-and-desist, challenging the rapper’s politics. Most might know that Eminem has been critical of the so-called MAGA movement and former President Donald Trump so it appears clear where his political affiliations are placed.

