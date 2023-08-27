Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Social media influencer Beauty Couch, known as Beauty Katera on Instagram, was reportedly found dead near her burned out car in the Atlanta area. And now, details surrounding her mysterious death have emerged.

According to the NY Daily News, the news of Couch’s passing came in Thursday after police in a surrounding town of the Atlanta metropolitan area posted a statement describing the incident that had occurred one day prior. The statement read, “On Wednesday at approximately 12:18 p.m., Austell Fire was dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street for a brush fire.”

Upon arrival, authorities found a car “fully engulfed in flames” and soon learned it was registered to one of Couch’s parents. The police were also told that the beauty influencer “most commonly drove the vehicle,” but hadn’t been heard from since Tuesday morning.

The news report also stated that based on the initial investigation, police said there’s reason to believe foul play was involved in Couch’s death.

Now, new details have emerged surrounding Couch’s passing, with police reportedly identifying her boyfriend as a suspect in the case. According to The Neighborhood Talk, police identified Eugene Louis-Jocques as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Charges include murder, arson, and aggravated assault. A motive for the murder has not yet been released.

In a news report, the social media maven’s mother, Kimberly Couch, described her daughter as “a sweet girl.”

“They took a part of my life from me,” she explained. “They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

Our condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Beauty Couch.

Details Surrounding The Death Of Instagram Influencer Beauty ‘Katera’ Couch Have Emerged was originally published on hellobeautiful.com