Auntie Vibes: LisaRaye Melts Over Her Sister Da Brat And Jessca Dupart’s Baby Boy

Da Brat’s new baby, True, is adorable. Just ask his aunt, LisaRaye McCoy.

Da Brat, who just welcomed her newborn with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, shared an intimate moment between True and her big sister on Instagram. As we watch, we’re trying not to cry.

Da Brat and her wife Judy are loving the joys of motherhood. Through a series of social media posts, the couple shares some of their newborn’s earliest stages with us.

The recent post features a reel of baby True in the arms of his aunt and Da Brat’s big sister, LisaRaye McCoy. Lisa appears fresh-faced and glowing, rocking the newborn. Her facial expression tells it all as she admires the newest member of the Harris-Dupart family. The Player’s Club actress is beaming with love.

Da Brat appears to be holding the cellphone camera and is heard in the background of the video. “He’s sleeping,” she coos. Da Brat and LisaRaye softly sing, “Lean with it, rock with it,” while smiling.

Da Brat opened up about the emotional family moment in her caption. “Look who made a special pit stop to see her nephew @truelegendhd,” Da Brat wrote. “Yep my ‘Punk’ @thereallraye1 and cousin @therealstaceyj. I cut it before the tears started. He makes us so emotional because it still feels like a dream and the love runs so deep. That’s one thing my son will NEVER fall short of…LOVE. #sosoblessed.”

Fans are loving the cuteness overload and openness of the new mother.

Throughout her pregnancy, Da Brat and her big sister shared sweet moments. Fans have loved to see this bond grow following the two’s reportedly strained relationship.

Affectionately calling LisaRay “Punk,” the Dish Nation host posted a precious moment on social media earlier this summer. In the carousel compilation, LisaRaye rubs Da Brat’s growing belly, spends family time, and shares tips and insights with the couple.

True is Da Brat’s first child with her wife Judy and already a star. True has nearly 170,000 followers on Instagram and is clearly surrounded by love.

