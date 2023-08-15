Michael Oher was BLIND SIDED & Will Justin Clarence Resign? | The Amanda Seales Show | Urban One Podcast Network

Join the compelling episode of The Amanda Seales Show as they explore intriguing topics. Discover the shocking case of mistaken identity involving a 12-year-old Black boy handcuffed by the police, and delve into the perplexing actions of Justice Clarence Thomas. Former Baltimore Ravens star Michael Oher’s unexpected revelation takes center stage. Engage with audience interactions through phone calls and celebrate the birthday of the late Nipsey Hussle.

Uncover the Democrats’ call for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign and Will Smith’s reflections on the movie Emancipation. Witness the Big Up Let Down moment as Ice Cube’s actions come under scrutiny. Explore health trends, celebrity philanthropy, Amanda’s Comedy Doc, and personal reflections on being Black. Enhance your vocabulary with the Word of the Day and enjoy the witty segment Politicians Say the Darndest Things. Tune in to The Amanda Seales Show for a thought-provoking blend of news, insights, and humor.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

4:14 – Police handcuff a 12-year-old Black boy as he went outside to take out the garbage. They say it was a case of mistaken identity.

8:58 – 60-Second Headlines

11:18 Former Baltimore Ravin’s Star Michael Oher – was Blind Sided… They lied!

14:05 – We’ll see what’s on your mind and go to the phone lines,.

18:18. Happy Birthday to the late Nipsey Hussle. Coming up… Democrats want Justice Clarence to Resign… And the Big Up Let Down… Ice Cube let us down…

20:48 – Democratic want Justice Clarence Thomas to resign… But find out why!

25:54 – Will Smith says he went too far in the movie Emancipation.

30:03 – The Big Up Let Down – Ice Cube let us down.

34:50 – We’ll go to the phone lines and see what you want to talk about.

38:04 – Remembering the late Justice Thurgood Marshall… Coming up STI’s are on the rise in the U.S.

40:59 – STI’s are skyrocketing? But there is a pill for that…

46:02 – Celebrities are stepping up to help the people of Maui.

50:25 – In Amanda We Trust – Amanda’s Comedy Doc!

55:31 – Amanda and Jeremiah will tell us How Black They You Feel…

59:00 – The Word of the Day!

1:02:56 – Politicians Say the Darndest Things – What 2024 Presidential Candidate displayed his rap skills at the Iowa State Fair… Listen…

1:07:32 Thanks for listening to The Amanda Seales Show!

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@Sealessaidit

@Amandaseales

@Jeremiahlikethebible

If You Have A Comment Leave Amanda A Message At 1 855-Amanda-8 That’s 1-855-262-6328

The post Michael Oher was BLIND SIDED & Will Justin Clarence Resign? | The Amanda Seales Show | Urban One Podcast Network appeared first on Black America Web.

Michael Oher was BLIND SIDED & Will Justin Clarence Resign? | The Amanda Seales Show | Urban One Podcast Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com