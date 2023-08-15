Babyface has reached a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career. His latest single, “As a matter of fact,” has spent an impressive five consecutive weeks at the top spot on Billboard’s R&B Adult Airplay chart. This achievement not only marks Babyface’s longest-running single to date but also the longest streak from a male artist in 3 years on this chart.
Babyface, who signed with P Music Group for management in April of 2022, partnered with the label to release “As a matter of fact.” This collaboration showcases the synergy between Babyface and P Music Group, highlighting their shared vision for releasing exceptional music.
Expressing his gratitude, Babyface states, “I am grateful and blessed to have another number one song on Billboard’s R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years. I am thankful to still be here and do what I love, creating music. It will always come back to the music.”
Still Making History: Babyface Hits New Career Milestone with Latest Single ‘As A Matter Of Fact’ was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
