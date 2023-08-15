Formerly Homeless Tiffany Haddish to Produce Homeless Dating Series

Tiffany Haddish is once again raising eyebrows—this time, it’s for a one-of-a-kind business venture!

She is stepping into her producer bag to create a series about successful women dating homeless men. The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star’s media company, She Ready Productions, landed a deal with Hearst Media Production Group to created two non-scripted programs around the topic, according to Black Enterprise.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there…Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them—not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone,” she stated.

Her statements on the series took place before the SAG-AFTRA (Hollywood’s writers and actors) strike. While on strike, she is prohibited from filming or speaking about any upcoming projects.

