GMA Announces Nominees For 54th Dove Awards

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The nominees for the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards are here!

The Gospel Music Association broadcasted an artist-hosted livestream on their YouTube channel Wednesday morning, featuring JJ Hairston, Jason Crabb, Jordan Felix, Danny Gokey, and Natalie Grant.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a press release, GMA President Jackie Patillo announced the theme for this year’s ceremony, Joyful Echo.

“Like it says in Isaiah 42:12 from The Message, ‘Make God’s glory resound, echo His praises from coast to coast,’” Patillo says. “We expect and believe this year’s show will be a joyful echo of the love of Jesus.”

This year’s nominees definitely brought joyful noise over the past year. Brandon Lake has the most nominations this year with 11. Other top nominees include Kirk Franklin with six nominations, along with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, who each received three nominations.

The 54th Dove Awards will be held on October 17th and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app on October 20th at 8:00 pm EST.

NOMINATIONS INCLUDE:

Song of the Year

“Build A Boat” (Writers) Colton Dixon, Seth Mosley, Johan Lindbrandt, Sandro Cavazza, Mikey Gormley

(Writers) Colton Dixon, Seth Mosley, Johan Lindbrandt, Sandro Cavazza, Mikey Gormley “Fear Is Not My Future” (Writers) Kirk Franklin, Brandon Lake, Jonathan Jay, Hannah Shackleford, Nicole Hannel

(Writers) Kirk Franklin, Brandon Lake, Jonathan Jay, Hannah Shackleford, Nicole Hannel “God Really Loves Us” (Writers) David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka, Dante Bowe

(Writers) David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka, Dante Bowe “ Goodness Of God” (Writers) Ben Fielding, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson, Brian Johnson

(Writers) Ben Fielding, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson, Brian Johnson “Gratitude” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Ben Hastings, Dante Bowe

“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” (Writers) Ethan Hulse, Katy Nichole, David Andrew Spencer, Jeff Pardo

(God Of Possible)” (Writers) Ethan Hulse, Katy Nichole, David Andrew Spencer, Jeff Pardo “Love Me Like I Am” (Writers) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Michael Pollack, Josh Kerr

(Writers) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Michael Pollack, Josh Kerr “Perfectly Loved” (Writers) Rachael Lampa, Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse

(Writers) Rachael Lampa, Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse “ Same God” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Pat Barrett

(Writers) Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Pat Barrett “Then Christ Came” (Writers) Bart Millard, Phil Wickham, Jason Ingram, David Leonard

Artist Of The Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

for KING + COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist Of The Year

Ben Fuller

Hulvey

Jon Reddick

Katy Nichole

Naomi Raine

Worship Recorded Song Of The Year

“Gratitude (Radio Version)” – Brandon Lake

“Honey In The Rock” – Brooke Ligertwood, Brandon Lake

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

“Fear Is Not My Future (Radio Version) – Maverick City Music ft. Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore

Gospel Worship Recorded Song Of The Year

“One Name (Jesus) [Live]” – Naomi Raine

“Impossible” – Pastor Mike Jr. ft. James Fortune

“I Still Have You” – Smokie Norful

“The Moment (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“You’ve Been Good To Me” – Zacardi Cortez

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song Of The Year

“New Day” – Blanca ft. Jekalyn Carr

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds

“Miracles” – Kierra Sheard-Kelly ft. Pastor Mike Jr.

“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Get Up” – Tye Tribbett

Contemporary Gospel Album Of The Year

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Impossible – Pastor Mike Jr.

Overcomer (Deluxe) – Tamela Mann

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year

Church Clothes 4 – Lecrae

Sunday in Lagos – Limoblaze

Everyone Loves A Comeback Story – Social Club Misfits

Tree – Steven Malcolm

New Hollywood – WHATUPRG

Click HERE for full list of nominations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GMA Announces Nominees For 54th Dove Awards was originally published on thelightnc.com