Gabrielle Union is one proud mama! Over the weekend, the actress celebrated her four-year-old daughter Kaavia’s dance recital, and we can’t help but to join in on the celebration of our internet niece!

On Saturday, the 50-year-old mother shared some sweet memories from the dance recital featuring her baby girl Kaavia James, her adorable daughter with her husband, Dwyane Wade. The sweet social media post also included the moment little Kaavia was presented with two beautiful bouquets of flowers from her proud parents following her big day.

Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers

Union took to social media to share an Instagram Reel of the intimate family time, captioning the sweet post, “Every Black girl deserves her flowers .” In the joint social media post that she posted along with her hubby, the actress also shared moments from their family collection from Kaavia’s dance recital, giving her millions of followers a quick glimpse into her daughter’s big day.

After the recital, the proud mama greeted her baby girl after her time on stage, giving Kaavia a big hug before handing her a bouquet of red roses to celebrate her accomplishment. The proud dad also shared a colorful bouquet of flowers with his youngest daughter along with a big hug and kiss.

Check out the sweet video below.

Friends and followers of the couple also took to the comments to cheer on the youngest of the Wade family. Among those Octavia Spencer, who commented, “Kaaaaaavz!!!! ” underneath the sweet post. Taraji P. Henson also joined in on the praise, writing, “OMG she is getting so big so fast and I can’t!!!! ” underneath the post. Other fans commented, “I can’t believe how big she’s gotten. She is a beautiful soul” and “This little girl has grown up with a foundation of love. That’s enough to win in life ”

So sweet! Congrats Kaavia!

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Daughter Kaavia’s Dance Recital: ‘Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com