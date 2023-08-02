UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police Evacuate Senate Office Building

UPDATE: Washington, D.C. Metro Police later said there is no active shooter at the Senate Office Building. The building has been cleared and there were no injuries.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol police now say they have cleared the buildings in the area of the Capitol building after receiving a report of a possible active shooter.
U.S. Capitol Police said they received a “concerning 911 call” earlier this afternoon that prompted the investigation around the Senate Office Building.
Police say they’re looking for a heavyset, Hispanic male wearing body armor.
