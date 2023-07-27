U.S. Government Hiding Aliens? Former Military Official Testifies

The idea of the U.S. Government concealing interactions with “aliens” and UFOs is no longer just a conspiracy theory and is now a part congressional public record.⁣

During Wednesday’s hearing, a former military official told House lawmakers that Congress is being kept in the dark about the retrieval of “mysterious” objects. The witness, David Grusch, served 14 years as an intelligence officer in the Air Force and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

“I have to be very careful here … [but] what I personally witnessed, myself and my wife, was very disturbing,” Grusch stated.

The whistleblower states that he interviewed several colleagues who were injured by UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon)/UFOs, or confirmed the recovery of “nonhuman biologics” from crashed UAPs. He also reveals that tactics (currently under investigation and not to be detailed) have been employed to stop him from coming forward about his knowledge.

Sue Gough, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office said in a statement that the office “has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”⁣

