Issa Rae Lowkey Shades Ice Spice During ‘Barbie’ Q&A

The Hip-Hop world might be crushing something big on Ice Spice at the moment, but it looks like Issa Rae might be good on the Bronx rapper and what she brings to the table.

During an interview for Vanity Fair in which Rae quizzed her Barbie co-stars about how well they know her, she asked the likes of Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera “Who would sing/rap the theme song to my life?” After her co-stars emphasized that it would “obviously” be herself, Rae admitted that she can’t actually rap. Continuing to guess who the artist would be, America Ferrera threw out Ice Spice. Taking in a deep breath and seemingly annoyed with the choice of artist, Rae simply said, “America, no.”

Truth be told, we don’t think Ice Spice’s style nor lyrical content is up to par with what Issa Rae represents and embodies as a self-made woman. Just sayin’. She did point out that she wouldn’t mind artists like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj or Megan Thee Stallion doing the honors, but Ice doesn’t seem to be resonating with the Insecure star.

TikTokers were quick to comment on the reaction from Rae and professed their support for artists like Megan Thee Stallion (makes sense) with many repeating “America, no!” Seriously, America, no.

Whether or not Ice Spice reacts to Issa Rae’s reaction remains to be seen, but we can’t be mad at anyone for having their specific choices in artist they feel represents them the best. That’s just part of the game.

Check out Issa Rae’s Q&A with her Barbie co-stars below and let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section.

