Ari Lennox is without a doubt ne of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to appy the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.
If there’s one thing that Ari is going to do, it’s serve a look! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it?
DON’T MISS…
Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy
As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful
Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit
Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis
-
Is Meta's 'Threads' App The New Twitter?
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes