Mary J. Blige Posed For The ‘Gram In A Green Mini Dress That We Love

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off her style in a green mini dress.

Published on July 16, 2023

Mary J. Blige  is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B was spotted on the scene in an all green Alexandre Vauthier look. She shared photos from her night on the town to her Instagram page and we just can’t get enough of her effortless slay.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted wearing the green ruched V-neck minidress which she paired which silver jewelry to match the monochromatic look perfectly.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore her signature blond locs in a wet and wavy bob that was pulled over to one side and rocked silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body while posing for her millions of followers.

“Even blind eyes can see the truth- Lil Wayne 💚” she captioned the look.

Check out the fashionable photo below.

If there’s one thing that Mary J. Blige is going to do, it’s serve a LEWK. And this latest ensemble might just be one of our favorites!

Mary J. Blige Honors Sisterhood With Her First-Ever Strength Of A Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige Wears A Number Of Chic Ensembles For Her Strength of a Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige Posed For The ‘Gram In A Green Mini Dress That We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

