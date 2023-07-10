Back At It Still Smelling Like A Vacay | The Amanda Seales Show EP 145

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In this episode of the Amanda Seales Show, Amanda discusses the recent Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action, student loans, and LGBTQ rights. She also talks about Threads passing 70 million sign-ups, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s messy breakup, and Essence Fest.

Amanda begins by discussing the Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action in college admissions. She argues that the ruling is a setback for racial equality progress and will make it harder for black and brown students to get into college. She then talks about the supreme court’s ruling on student loans, which she says will make it harder for borrowers to get out of debt.

Amanda then turns to the supreme court’s ruling on LGBTQ rights in the case of a Christian web designer who was denied a contract because he refused to create a website for a same-sex wedding. She argues that the ruling is a dangerous precedent that could lead to the erosion of LGBTQ rights.

Next, Amanda talks about Threads, a new social media platform that is designed to be more private and secure than other platforms. She says that Threads is a promising new platform that could help people to connect with each other in a more meaningful way.

Amanda then discusses the messy breakup between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. She says that the breakup is a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to the pain of heartbreak.

Finally, Amanda talks about Essence Fest, an annual festival that celebrates black culture. She says that essence fest is a special event that brings people together from all over the world.

