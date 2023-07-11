Hill Harper Enters 2024 Senate Race in Michigan [LISTEN]

Author and ‘Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper has officially submitted his bid for 2024 US senate race. Jeff Johnson the Rickey Smiley Morning Show breaks down the details you need to know.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Harper’s first-ever run for office will be with the Democratic party in Michigan. Though many only see him as an entertainer, “there are few people in [the] celebrity community that have been public servants as much as Hill Harper” (as told by Jeff).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The highly-anticipated race is hard to predict, as Michigan’s Senate seat flipped from Republican in 2016 to Democratic just four years later in 2020. Representative Elissa Slotkin is foreseeably going to be his biggest competition. The election will be held on November 5, 2024.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards,” Harper told the Detroit News, according to Politico.com.
Watch Full Announcement Video Below:
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
The Real ‘West 2024’? Cornel West Announces His Presidential Run For The People’s Party
Joe Biden’s Campaign Promo Officially Announces Reelection Bid [WATCH VIDEO]
Lori Lightfoot Loses Re-election In Chicago; Black Twitter Goes IN
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes