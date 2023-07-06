Jesseca Harris-Dupart Gifts Pregnant Wife Da Brat ‘Pre-Push’ Tesla [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Have you ever heard of a ‘pre-push gift’? Not only do we think Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart invented it, but she went all out for it! In a heartfelt surprise, she gifts her pregnant wife, rapper Da Brat, a brand-new Tesla.

Jesseca convinced Brat that they were going for out for food, when they took a “wrong turn” and ended up at a Tesla dealership. Water works instantly feel as Da Brat approached not just one…but four different colored Teslas, decorated with ballon assortments, for her to choose from. She chose white on the exterior and interior.

“She always says how I don’t need to buy her anything all she needs is me ….. DAT MAKES ME WANNA GIVE HER DA WORLD and all things in it , all the things she’s ever wanted , wanted to do , wanted to achieve IMA MAKE SURE she gets them , does them and achieves them. My forever , my twin flame , my baby momma , my wife and my business partner. LY @sosobrat,” Judy wrote on Instagram.

The couple married on ‘twosday’, February 22, 2022. They share their love story and journey on WE TV’s Brat Loves Judy, which recently aired its Season 4 finale episode.

Da Brat is due to deliver their baby boy via cesarean section this month.

The entire Rickey Smiley Morning Show family is elated for them both!

