Simultaneous Baby Mamas? Moriah Mills Now Claims She’s Pregnant By Zion Williamson [LISTEN]

The latest twist in the baby mama drama between Pelicans player Zion Williamson and former adult film star Moriah Mills includes the possibility of another brand new baby—while his girlfriend is pregnant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She took to social media posting a video of a positive pregnancy test with the caption of a butterfly and basketball, insinuating Zion to be the father.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Zion and with his girlfriend, Ahkeema, held a gender reveal party in early June, announcing their excitement about welcoming a baby girl.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Soon after, Mills revealed her alleged ongoing relationship with the NBA forward. She claims that their 3-year relationship involved a $107K monthly allowance, multiple instances of unprotected sexual relations, and even a tattoo of his name on her face (though there was speculation if the ink was real or not). Mills was temporarily suspended from Twitter and Instagram after her scorched earth campaign threatened to release a sex tape of her and Williamson, as reported by The New York Post.

See: Zion Williamson’s Obsessive Side Piece Moriah Mills Is (Thankfully) Suspended From Twitter

Though Williamson has not directly addressed the allegations, fans seem to believe that time will reveal the truth.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Don’t Miss…

Zion Williamson Exposed By Another Woman After Pregnancy News, Twitter Still Not Tired Of Roasting Him

Post and Delete: Cardi B’s Husband Publicly Accuses Her Of Having An Affair