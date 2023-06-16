Black Tony Wasn’t Expecting This Father’s Day Surprise [LISTEN]

Black Tony was excited to finally meet his real father for Father’s Day, but wasn’t expecting the meeting to go like this…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5am-9am CT/6am-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Related: Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Related: Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh