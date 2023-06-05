Justin Combs’ Mother Blames Diddy for Their Son’s DUI Arrest

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Combs, the eldest son of renowned rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, found himself in the headlines for the wrong reason this past weekend. Early Sunday morning, Justin, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Beverly Hills.

Police suspected alcohol impairment after his vehicle ran a red light. The type of sobriety test conducted is unclear, but he was taken in by authorities immediately after.

The news of Justin’s DUI generated a frenzy of comments on social media, especially with his mother, Misa Hylton, who seems to blame Diddy for the ordeal.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son…The statement “a fish rots from the head down” means that, in addition to being a major contributing [factor] in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” Hylton wrote on her Instagram story.

She went on to explain that she should have kept her son with her, and makes it clear that she’s directing her rant towards a “bad boy”.

Combs’ bond was set to $5,000.

