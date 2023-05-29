Blue Ivy broke the internet when she appeared on stage alongside her mother at the Paris stop during Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. Clips of her dancing to her mother’s music surfaced online, and the world fell deeper in love with the talented pre-teen.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z isn’t in the public eye too much, but when she is, she manages to push the culture forward. I mean, she is the second youngest person to win a Grammy at the age of nine.
Queen Bey is undoubtedly proud of her daughter. The icon, who strategically uses Instagram to promote things of the utmost importance to her, gave her firstborn a touching shoutout that has us smiling from ear to ear.
The Break My Soul singer posted a carousel of Blue on stage during their performance together.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
“My beautiful first born I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the singer wrote.
Of course, the comment section was flooded with love and support for the dynamic duo.
“My Just exploded! well said and Done B ,” June Ambrose wrote.
Another stylist wrote, “love that she’s fearless & looking to be another problem that america will have! .”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
DON’T MISS…
Blue Ivy Carter Joined Beyoncé Onstage During Renaissance World Tour Stop In Paris
Tina Knowles-Lawson Sends Granddaughter Blue Ivy A Sweet Message For Her 11th Birthday
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Her Renaissance Tour Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Jay Z & Beyoncé Purchase The Most Expensive Home In California History, Twitter Is Full of Haters
-
Kandi Burruss’ Surprise Turks And Caicos Birthday Trip Was Stylishly Lit
-
Beyoncé Embraces London In A Dapper Michael Kors Suit
-
Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’