Diddy Wants Wrongful Termination Suit From Nanny Tossed Out

A former nanny who performed services for Diddy is accusing the business mogul of wrongfully terminating their business arrangement, prompting a lawsuit in the process. According to new reports, Diddy is hoping to get the lawsuit dismissed in court.
As reported exclusively by Radar Online, Raven Wales-Walden, the nanny in question, filed the lawsuit last year after Diddy hired her to help care for his children with the late Kim Porter. The outlet adds that Wales-Walden claims she’s a relative of Porter, although that has yet to be confirmed.
Wales-Walden says in her lawsuit that the superstar born Sean Combs hired her in 2018 after Porter passed away to assist him with the twins they shared as parents. Wales-Walden says she moved into the home of Diddy to administer the care but became pregnant in 2020 and she requested maternity leave. According to Wales-Walden, the connection with the Combs family became strained and she was reportedly fired.
Adding to this, Wales-Walden says a third party allegedly told her that she was fired because of her being pregnant without being married and setting a bad example for his girls.
The amount of damages Raven Wales-Walden seeks has not been made available to the public.
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
