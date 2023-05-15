Upcoming HBO Documentary Unpacks the Life and Legacy of Donna Summer [TRAILER]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Get your popcorn ready to unpack the life and legacy of legendary Donna Summer! Love to Love You, Donna Summer documentary premieres this Saturday (May 20th) on HBO.

Donna Summer was a singer, songwriter, and pioneer of the disco sound. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast describes her as the “Beyonce” of Generation X.

The documentary will take a deeper dive into her personal life, and airs just days after her eleven-year death anniversary—May 17, 2012.

“Love to Love You, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as her voice and artistry takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage,” HBO writes.

She won numerous Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Summer was also the first female black artist to ever have a video on MTV.

