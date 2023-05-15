FDA Approves New Menopausal Drug For Hot Flashes and Night Sweats [LISTEN]

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new menopausal medication on Friday. The once a day pill will aid in controlling uncomfortable hot flashes, night sweats, and chills.
The new drug, Veozah (also known as fezolinetant), blocks a chemical in the brain which regulates body temperature. Standard menopausal treatments typically involve increasing estrogen and progestin in the body to reduce symptoms. This new option is a great alternative for those who are ineligible for hormonal treatment, such as breast cancer survivors or those with a history of heart attacks, strokes, etc.
“I’m so excited about this FDA ruling…We’re talking about something that is going to be powerful,” said Dr. Mary Rosser, an assistant professor of women’s health at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and director of Integrated Women’s Health at Columbia.
Menopause is the period of a woman’s life, typically occurring between 45 and 55 (but can happen earlier), when their ovaries stop producing hormones. The transition usually lasts around seven years, but can last up to fourteen. Menopause is signaled by a consecutive twelve-month span after a woman’s last menstrual cycle.
While the ground-breaking novelty drug will help many, there are side effects to be aware of. Studies reported that taking the pill may cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, insomnia, or liver damage.
