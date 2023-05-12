HBCU Know: Little Rock Nine’s Elizabeth Eckford [LISTEN]

On today’s HBCU Know, Rock T highlights a pioneering HBCU alumna of Central State University. Elizabeth Eckford is an underrated historic treasure.

Edgar is most known as being the first black student to integrate a public high school.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As part of the Little Rock Nine, she and a group of eight other students were chosen to attend the previously all-white Little Rock High School. The students were selected on the criteria of excellent grades and attendance. Though the entire group was originally supposed to enter together through the back door to avoid potential danger, she bravely entered alone through the front—making her the first!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She earned a Bachelor’s in History from CSU and an honorary doctorate degree from Knox College. After college, Eckford served in the army for five years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Central State University is located in Wilberforce, Ohio and was established in 1887. It is home of the Maroon and Gold Marauders and the Invincible Maroon Marauder Band.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

HBCU Know: Gospel Artist Smokie Norful is University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Graduate

HBCU Know Highlights Activist Leon Sullivan of West Virginia State University

HBCU Know Honors Florida Memorial University [LISTEN]