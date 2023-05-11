Tommy Tuberville Tries To Whitesplain His Defense Of White Supremacist ‘Americans’ In The Military

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville had some interesting words when asked if he supports white nationalists serving in the military.

On Monday, during an interview with WBHM, Tubberville criticized President Joe Biden and Democrats for wanting to block white nationalists from serving in the military.

“We are losing in the military so fast,” Tuberville told WBHM. “Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda. They’re destroying it.”

Tuberville, who has been an avid supporter of the military, also said that singling out certain ideologies, like white nationalists, makes America look weak.

“So if we want to talk about looking weak, that’s where we’re going to look weak,” said Tuberville “We cannot start putting rules in there for one type, one group and make different factions in the military, because that is the most important institution in the United States of America, and our allies, is a strong, hard-nosed, killing machine, which is called our military.”

Understandably, Tubervilles’s comments were not well received by most Americans. On Wednesday his camp tried to clarify, or what we like to call, “whitesplain” the senator’s comments by saying, Tuberville didn’t know there were white nationalists in the military.

“Sen. Tuberville’s quote that is cited shows that he was being skeptical of the notion that there are white nationalists in the military, not that he believes they should be in the military,” a spokesperson said in a statement to AL.com.

Although Tuberville may not be aware of white supremacists in the military, concerns about extremism have been on the rise since Donald Trump took office in 2017.

After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Defense Department issued a statement denouncing white supremacy within the organization.

“We … are doing everything we can to eliminate extremism in the Department of Defense,” Gary Reed, the director for defense intelligence and counterintelligence, law enforcement and security, said. “DOD policy expressly prohibits military personnel from actively advocating supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes.”

In June 2020, Ethan Melzer was arrested for planning an attack on his U.S. Army unit by sending sensitive details about the unit – including information about its location, movements and security – to members of an extremist organization named Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), an occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group. He was charged with conspiring and attempting to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.

Concerns of extremism in the military are real, regardless of what Tommy Tuberville says. Racism and white supremacy aren’t pillars of Democracy and have no place among the folks who fight for it.

Tommy Tuberville Tries To Whitesplain His Defense Of White Supremacist ‘Americans’ In The Military was originally published on newsone.com