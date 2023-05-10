Louisiana Man Shoots 14-Year-Old Playing Hide-And-Seek on His Property

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A Southwest Louisiana resident, 58-year-old, David V. Doyle has been arrested and charged for the shooting of a 14-year-old girl for playing hide-and-seek on his property.

Authorities responded to the incident early Sunday. After arriving, they found that the teenage victim suffered from gun wounds in her back. She and a group of friends were playing in the neighborhood and used part of his land as a hiding spot. The girl currently was rushed to the hospital and faces non-fatal injuries.

Doyle reportedly told the detectives on the scene that he retrieved his firearm because he noticed shadows outside. After returning outside with his firearm, he “observed people running away from his property, began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl,” according to a release obtained by USA Today.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm, as reported by the the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

