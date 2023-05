Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple people were reportedly injured during a shooting in Killen Monday, police officials confirmed.

The shooting took place near a convenience store Monday morning located at Zepphyr Road near Dugger Circle and Fox Creek Drive as reported by KDHN News.

Three victims were taken to the hospital according to Killen Police Department spokeswoman, Ofeila Miramontez. Their condition is unknown at this time, she added.

shortly after another crime scene was reported and officials are reporting the two incidents have something to do with one another.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, a shot up white 4-door vehicle was reportedly seen by neighbor pulling up to a home on Becker Drive. Witnesses said they saw a black male passenger in the front seat with covered with blood on his face.

Bystanders who do not wish to be identified said they heard sirens and EMS shortly after and saw one person on the ground while someone perform “chest compressions”. Police quickly blocked the street and informed parents of a nearby school of the incident.

Report: Multiple People Injured In Killeen Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com