Black Men & Mental Health: Cory Hardrict Gets Personal With Sam Sirmons

Off another amazing season of “All-American:Homecoming,” actor/producer Cory Hardrict has a lot to look forward to. Being the current assistant head coach of Atlanta-based HBCU Bringston University, his character on the show, Coach Marcus Turner, has had one of the biggest self revelations on the show. The CW series spinoff is truly leaving an amazing impression in the landscape of television, being compared to a modern day “A Different World.” For Hardrict personally, he’s looking to expand his craft with new projects.
While on a media run, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored was able to sit and talk with him about:
- The second season concluding & the love triangle he is now involved in on the show
- His character’s mental health journey & what that would look like for black men
- Having a 30 year career in entertainment
- His next act in the media field
You can watch the full interview below:
