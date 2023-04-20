Quinta Brunson Demands Lawsuit Accusing Her of Plagiarizing Abbott Elementary Be Dismissed [LISTEN]

Quinta Brunson is demanding that a lawsuit accusing her of plagiarizing the Abbott Elementary idea and storyline be dismissed.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The Emmy award-winning writer and actress has been sued by aspiring actress, writer, and performer Christine Davis. Davis filed a suit based on the claim that she believes her show (including plot and characters),This School Year, was copied by ABC’s Abbott Elementary.
In the defendant’s motion, the team explains how the two productions are “wholly dissimilar”. The concepts of each show differ from the very first page of the treatments. While This School Year begins with a second grade teacher slamming a book against her face at the idea of a new school year, Abbott begins with a bubbly and optimistic second grade teacher gushing about her excitement to begin another year with her students.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Brunson, along with ABC network’s backing, is requesting that the court throws out the case and orders the plaintiff to pay all attorney fees.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
That’s Called Growth: Fans React To Meeting Janine’s Mom On Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James Boldly Rocks A Buzz Cut On The Cover Of Variety
Fan Reactions: Gregory’s Prematurely Named Educator of the Year In New ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for "Setting The Record Straight" [AUDIO]
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over '94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Gary's Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will "Marvin Gaye" Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
About the Resort:
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications | Report
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps