Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck

Sad news coming out of Uniontown in Perry County. Two Alabama teens were attending their prom at Paul W. Bryant Highschool together. Samuel Brown (18-year-old) & Madison Sims (17-year-old) were involved in an accident where their Tesla crashed into a semi-truck. Unfortunately, both teens did not make it and passed away on the scene.
Two additional teens were involved in the accident and were reported injured. A spokesperson made a statement on the Highscools Facebook account regarding Samuel Brown, Paul W. Bryant Highschool football star passing, “To say we will miss him (Samuel) would be an understatement”. Following that was another statement regarding the incident, “We ask that you please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the days ahead together.
More news to come as the story develops.
